Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of €40million Maurizio Sarri transfer target

Chelsea look to have been handed a potential transfer boost after links with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in the summer.

That is because, according to Calciomercato, the Italy international is no closer to reaching an agreement over a new contract with the Serie A giants, despite ending up staying put at the club following interest from the Blues.

Rugani has long been considered a top young talent, though now at the age of 24 he needs to be playing more often in order to develop.

Chelsea might be better placed to offer him regular starts, though in fairness their need for him might not be quite as pressing now after an unexpectedly strong start to the season.

CFC have looked superb under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who was linked with an interest in Rugani in the summer for around €40million by Transfer Market Web.

At the time, Chelsea looked in need of more strengthening after last season’s struggles, but Sarri’s arrival has seen David Luiz reinstated in the first XI and Antonio Rudiger majorly improve his form after an inconsistent first campaign.

It remains to be seen if the west Londoners would still look to rekindle their interest in Rugani at this stage, though his reported lack of progress on a new deal could be encouraging for them.

For one thing, Gary Cahill’s lack of regular action has seen him linked with a possible exit this January in a recent report from the Sun, so they could do with adding more depth in that area.