“Does my head in” – Paul Pogba’s actions before Man United’s draw with Valencia has these fans outraged

Paul Pogba’s actions before Manchester United’s draw with Valencia on Tuesday in the Champions League has caused quite a stir amongst these United fans.

The Red Devils drew the match 0-0 at Old Trafford, as they failed to break down the La Liga outfit’s sturdy defence despite their best attempts.

Pogba himself didn’t have the best of games, as he failed to drag United through the dirt and end their run of three straight games in all competitions without a win.

United now sit two points behind Juventus in their Champions League group, and with Mourinho’s side having to play the Old Lady twice before the end of the group stage, their chances of finishing top look rather slim.

The incident that has United fans upset happened in the tunnel before the match is when Pogba seemed to be acting very pally with Valencia ace Geoffrey Kondogbia, a moment that some fans took as the midfielder not taking the game seriously or staying focused.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at Pogba’s antics before the match, and we’ve picked out the best tweets for you to look at down below.

I can’t help it but Pogba has done my head in straight away. Laughing and joking with Kondogbia. Remember when @GNev2 wouldn’t even shake hands with Schmeichel ? #MUFC — Jonathan (@mrmack73) October 2, 2018

Wonder what Roy Keanes thinking watching Pogba hugging laughing and kissing Kondogbia in the tunnel like that,zero intensity anymore,mates after final whistle fine but you should want to break your best mate in half before a match — Eddy Collins (@aceseddy) October 2, 2018

Pogba and Kondogbia laughing around in the tunnel. And even as they walk out..

He clearly doesn't help himself lol.

If he seriously cared about United, he wouldn't do that.

Definitely wants to leave ASAP. — NC (@OzilVision11) October 2, 2018

Pogba the twat hugging Kondogbia, who will probably dominate him all game, in the tunnel. Sooner he’s gone the better. He’d want to have a big game #mufc — Adam Fox (@AdamFox94) October 2, 2018

Pogba and Martial are literally cuddling Kondogbia before kick off, can’t stand that. There’s plenty of time to do that after the match. ????? — Jake Longworth (@JakeLongworth) October 2, 2018

Pogba making me ill hugging kondogbia and that before the game. 2 mins in should be sending the cunt to the moon in a 50 50 — Jordan Hollingsworth (@Jord_wxm29) October 2, 2018

Biggest game of the season so far and Pogba’s nearly shagging Kondogbia in the tunnel! Man would want to actually perform! #mufc — Conor Healy (@CHealy1910) October 2, 2018