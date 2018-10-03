Menu

“Does my head in” – Paul Pogba’s actions before Man United’s draw with Valencia has these fans outraged

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Pogba’s actions before Manchester United’s draw with Valencia on Tuesday in the Champions League has caused quite a stir amongst these United fans.

The Red Devils drew the match 0-0 at Old Trafford, as they failed to break down the La Liga outfit’s sturdy defence despite their best attempts.

MORE: Jose Mourinho sets unwanted personal feat following Manchester United’s draw with Valencia

Pogba himself didn’t have the best of games, as he failed to drag United through the dirt and end their run of three straight games in all competitions without a win.

United now sit two points behind Juventus in their Champions League group, and with Mourinho’s side having to play the Old Lady twice before the end of the group stage, their chances of finishing top look rather slim.

The incident that has United fans upset happened in the tunnel before the match is when Pogba seemed to be acting very pally with Valencia ace Geoffrey Kondogbia, a moment that some fans took as the midfielder not taking the game seriously or staying focused.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at Pogba’s antics before the match, and we’ve picked out the best tweets for you to look at down below.

More Stories Paul Pogba