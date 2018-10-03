Video: Erik Lamela gives Tottenham hope yet again with long-range effort vs Barcelona

Erik Lamela has seen a long-range deflected effort make its way in to make it 3-2 in the game between Barcelona and Tottenham tonight.
The pair are playing out a real thriller in their Champions League clash at Wembley, with Lamela reducing the deficit once again against Barca.
MORE: Video: Lionel Messi goal video as Barcelona surely wrap things up against Tottenham
Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi still give the Catalans a narrow advantage, but Lamela has ensured a tense finish.
The Argentine isn’t always a regular for Spurs but has made his presence known here with an important goal.