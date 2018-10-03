Video: Lionel Messi hits the post, Harry Kane goes up the other end and scores a stunner for Tottenham against Barcelona

Watch this video below of an extraordinary series of events unfolding in tonight’s Tottenham vs Barcelona clash at Wembley.

First, Lionel Messi goes on a mazy run and hits the post, only for Spurs to counter and pull one back through an excellent Harry Kane effort.

The England international twisted the Barcelona defence inside out before curling home to make it 2-1 and give the home side a fighting chance of getting something out of tonight’s game.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic gave the Catalan giants a 2-0 lead at the break, but you can never be too comfortable with a striker as lethal as Kane on the pitch…