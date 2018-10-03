Video: Ivan Rakitic’s goal for Barcelona vs Tottenham but with absolutely bonkers Dutch commentary

You need to watch that Ivan Rakitic goal for Barcelona vs Tottenham with the accompaniment of this Dutch commentator.

You might think you enjoyed watching this sublime strike, but this guy, like, *really* enjoyed it.

Complete with some weird sound effects and a ‘we have ignition’ from the commentator, this is football like you’ve never really seen it before.

It certainly makes a difference from the standard ‘if anything he’s it it too well, Clive’ we’re treated to over here, which, as Rakitic shows, is a nonsense statement anyway.