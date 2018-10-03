Jose Mourinho sets unwanted personal feat following Manchester United’s draw with Valencia

Jose Mourinho set an unwanted personal record on Tuesday following his Manchester United side’s 0-0 draw at home to Valencia in the Champions League.

According to Opta, for the first time in his managerial career, the Portuguese coach has gone four consecutive home games in all competitions without managing a single victory in any of them.

MORE: “Playing like he’s wearing jeans” – These fans not impressed with certain moment from Man United star in Red Devils’ Valencia clash

United are certainly in a bit of a rut at the moment, with the Red Devils having lost three of their opening seven league fixtures, being knocked out of the League Cup by Derby and dropping crucial points at home to Valencia in the Champions League.

United’s poor run of form has seen some call for the club to get rid of Mourinho, something that may do the club more good than harm in the near future.

The former Chelsea boss seems to have lost the edge that he showed he had during his time with the Blues, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, something that will definitely come as a worry for United supporters.

Mourinho has shown in the past that he has what it takes to get his side out of sticky situations, something that he’ll definitely need to do if he’s to keep his job at Old Trafford long into the future.