Key Manchester United star apologises after liking post calling for Jose Mourinho to be sacked

Manchester United’s club captain Antonio Valencia issued an apology on Twitter after the defender liked a post in Instagram with called for Jose Mourinho to be sacked.

It’s been a hard few weeks for Mourinho and Man United, and Valencia’s mistake here certainly didn’t help with trying to convince fans that the player are on the United boss’ side, even if it was a mistake.

It was noted by people on Twitter than Valencia had like a post which called for Mourinho to be relieved of his duties at United boss, a post that also described watching the club play as a ‘punishment’.

Antonio Valencia liking a Mourinho Out post on Instagram. ? pic.twitter.com/CGSBlQrwHm — Arthur Kogan (@TheRealArturK) October 3, 2018

This seemed very unprofessional for a player to be doing at the time, especially one that is captain of the club that Mourinho manages.

Valencia then took to his own personal Twitter account to issue an apology regarding his liking on Instagram, although we’re sure there were a few fans out there who wished he did actually mean it as an attempt to get rid of the former Chelsea boss.

Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture. These are not my views and I apologise for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my teammates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results. pic.twitter.com/bMEsrAwMkh — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) October 3, 2018

Valencia has been one of Jose Mourinho’s most used players since he arrived at Old Trafford, and it surely would’ve come as a bitter blow for Mourinho to see his captain doing something like this.

Although we are sure that Valencia did make an honest mistake, we can’t help but think that maybe this was a subtle way of him trying to get his views on Mourinho out without angering anyone at the club.