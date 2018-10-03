Liverpool are reportedly ready to take Real Madrid and Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr on loan from the Spanish giants in the January transfer window.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Merseyside club would be eager to have an option to make the winger’s loan move permanent should he seal a switch to Anfield.

The 18-year-old broke a Real Madrid record recently, as he became the first player ever to appear for Los Blancos who was born after the year 2000.

The youngster most likely won’t be given many first team chances at the Santiago Bernabeu this season given the quality that Real already have to pick from in attack.

The Brazilian’s most favoured position seems to be out on the left wing, as Real already have players like Isco, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz available for selection in that area.

A lot is expected of the forward, and some have even labelled him as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne in the Spanish capital.

It’s hard to see where Vinicius would fit into Liverpool’s side, as the club already have stars like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri at their disposal.

However, if it means more first team chances, the Brazilian should definitely be sent out on loan to the Reds in order to help with the development of his game.