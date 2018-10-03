Liverpool fans seem pretty thrilled to see Naby Keita getting a start in midfield for the Champions League clash with Napoli tonight.

The Guinea international has generally impressed when used this season, despite not always being as much of an automatic starter as expected when he completed his big-money move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Keita shone in the Bundesliga before earning his big move to Anfield, but has also found the likes of James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in fine form this season, blocking his path into Jurgen Klopp’s first XI on occasion.

LFC fans are clearly keen on him, however, and are delighted to see him being unleashed for such an important game this evening.

Liverpool got off to a winning start by beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in their opening group game, and they’d love to show their credentials in this competition with another three points tonight.

These fans sound pretty confident after the team news showed Keita starting…

