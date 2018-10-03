Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold literally just jogged and watched Lorenzo Insigne get away from him to score Napoli’s winning goal tonight.

The Serie A giants left it late to snatch a 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side, and looking at some stills of the clip below, it’s clear Alexander-Arnold could have done so much more to prevent it.

The youngster has been a revelation for the Reds since becoming a regular last season, but badly let his side down here as Insigne was left to tuck the ball in unchallenged.

This is Liverpool’s second defeat of the season but their first in the Champions League and arguably their first in a meaningful game as Klopp rotated and rested players in the Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea last week.

Heartbreak for Liverpool! ? Lorenzo Insigne snatches victory for Napoli in the 90th minute! ??? pic.twitter.com/cICMZZBoBZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 3, 2018

As the pictures below show, they could really have done with more concentration and effort from Alexander-Arnold at this crucial moment…