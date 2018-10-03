Jose Mourinho fails at latest bizarre attempt to provoke a reaction from Manchester United players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly tried to spark a reaction from his players ahead of the Valencia game by yelling at them for 45 minutes.

This is a pretty decent summary of a report in the Daily Mail, who cite staff from the Lowry hotel saying Mourinho held a team meeting with his players there that lasted for 45 minutes, despite it initially being planned for just 20 minutes.

Supposedly, the Portuguese tore into them without anyone else giving much of a response.

The result? Another uninspiring display as the Red Devils drew 0-0 at home to Valencia in the Champions League last night.

It seems nothing is paying off for Mourinho right now, who has shown in the past he’s not the best man for the job of managing a crisis.

The 55-year-old seemed to notably lose the dressing room towards the end of his time at Real Madrid and Chelsea, and the way things have gone for United this season looks very familiar.

To be honest, quite why Mourinho thought simply locking them up in a hotel room and shouting at them would do something is beyond us, especially amid other reports of his confrontational style this season seeming to work so badly.

Increasingly, Mourinho just sounds like a man with no more fresh ideas.