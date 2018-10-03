Done deal: Goal machine signs Manchester United contract, sends message to fans on Instagram

Manchester United fans will be delighted to know that one of their most promising young players has signed his first professional contract with the club.

17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood has announced via Instagram that he’s put pen to paper on a deal with United, which should be very good news for the club within the next few years.

The teenager has been hugely prolific at youth level for the Red Devils and could well be one to follow in the path of someone like Marcus Rashford by quickly making the step up at senior level.

Greenwood looks to have all the key qualities in his locker to forge a very successful career, and fans will no doubt hope to see him soon.

Jose Mourinho is not exactly one known for handing opportunities to academy players like this, but talk is growing that the Portuguese will be sacked soon anyway!

Get Ryan Giggs in and build a new generation at United?