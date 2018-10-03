Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has explained why the team gathered for a huddle before their latest setback against Valencia in the Champions League.

The Red Devils made it four games without a win against their Spanish opponents with a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, in what was in truth another disappointing all-round performance.

The morale looks low in this United squad right now, but Fellaini has spoken out on the players wanting to improve together and having a special on-pitch team talk with club captain Antonio Valencia to get them fired up and focused before last night’s game.

When asked about the huddle, Fellaini is quoted in the Metro as saying: ‘Everyone is going in the same direction, to try to improve and to do better. I think we wanted to show that we are together.

‘I think everybody is behind the manager. We have to do our best and do our job. We showed it [against Valencia] but we have to do better on Saturday. The spirit is there. You saw it today but we have to win on Saturday [against Newcastle].’

In the end, it didn’t affect the result, but United fans will at least be glad to see some sign of team spirit from this struggling squad.

MUFC will certainly need to remain together in this tricky period if they are to have any hope of improving their performances and results, though recent media speculation has generally suggested they’re anything but, no matter what gestures they perform on the pitch.