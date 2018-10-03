Manchester United favour another big name over Zinedine Zidane as club mull over sacking Jose Mourinho

Manchester United would rather hire Mauricio Pochettino over Zinedine Zidane as they mull over sacking Jose Mourinho after the club’s poor start to the season.

United drew with Valencia in the Champions League last night to make it four games in a row without a win, in a run that has seen them lose 3-1 to West Ham and exit the Carabao Cup on penalties to Championship side Derby County.

Still, it’s claimed by the Independent that United remain unsure about parting company with Mourinho right away, with the board seeming somewhat paralysed by this current situation.

There seems a desire to give Mourinho more time and make this project work, if the Independent’s report is anything to go by, and it also cools talk of interest in former Real Madrid manager Zidane.

The piece states there are question-marks inside the club about whether the Frenchman would really relish the job or succeed in the way he did in quite different circumstances at the Bernabeu.

The report adds that Tottenham manager Pochettino would remain the favoured candidate, but that he is highly unlikely to be allowed to leave the north Londoners in the middle of a campaign.

That could be one big reason for the reluctance to pull the trigger on Mourinho right now.