Video: Lionel Messi makes it Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona with goal made by moment of brilliance by Luis Suarez

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi had a superb game against Tottenham in the Champions League tonight, scoring twice in a 4-2 win.

The Argentina international’s late brace followed up goals from Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic to give the Catalan giants a morale-boosting win at Wembley.

This was more like the Barca of old this evening, with this dummy by Luis Suarez truly a moment of genius to give Messi all the time and space in the world to slot home the fourth.

Watch the video below as Barcelona show remarkable teamwork and telepathic understanding to rip Spurs to shreds…