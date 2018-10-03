Video: ‘Is Lloris still drunk?’ – These Tottenham fans can’t believe Hugo Lloris clanger as Philippe Coutinho scores for Barcelona

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was nowhere to be seen after a baffling decision in the build-up to Philippe Coutinho’s opening goal for Barcelona tonight.

Fans are pretty bemused by the French shot-stopper, who ran out to try and claim a long pass forward by Lionel Messi.

As you can see in the video below, this turned out to be a pretty awful decision as it left Coutinho with plenty of the goal to aim at as he slotted home.

This strike made it 1-0 to Barcelona after just two minutes of action at Wembley in tonight’s Champions League clash…

And here’s what fans are saying about it as they question if Lloris is still drunk after his recent drink driving charge, as reported in the Guardian.

Is Lloris still drunk? Is that the worst football pitch I've ever seen? So many questions. — Shaba (@T_Alexander_) October 3, 2018

Would have expected the alcohol to have left Lloris’ system by now, but there you go — Jack Lang (@jacklang) October 3, 2018

Lloris is just drunk nvm — Jonathan Posada (@JPosada93) October 3, 2018

Lloris is still drunk — JuanjoBaena (@JuanjoBaenaGD) October 3, 2018

lol spuds…lloris still got a few beers in the system — A??ar (@Arsene__Knows) October 3, 2018