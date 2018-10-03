Wonderkid Jadon Sancho continued his rich run of form with another assist, this time in the Champions League against Monaco this evening.

The 18-year-old produced the incredible assist only one day after signing a new deal with Dortmund until 2022.

Sancho is Europe’s assist king and the youngster has sensationally achieved this feat despite not starting a league game for Dortmund.

Sancho assisted 20-year-old Dane Jacob Bruun Larsen in the 51st minute of this evening’s encounter against Monaco showcasing impressive vision for his young age by splitting the Monaco defence with a superb pass before Larsen slotted home.

Sancho’s assist this evening is his seventh in all competitions and the former Manchester City academy graduate is quickly making a name for himself as one of Europe’s biggest talents.

Check out Dortmund’s goal below:

Check out reaction to Sancho’s impressive assist below:

Jadon Sancho’s passing is like that of a central midfielder. Incredible attribute for a winger, who can clearly take chances as well as he can set them up. — Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) October 3, 2018

Sancho another assist ffs what a player. English Ribery. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) October 3, 2018

This assist was one of Sancho's best. His pass was well-timed, well-weighted, and beautifully intricate. Using his body position to disguise its direction and deceive the defenders, he nutmegged it through Kamil Glik's legs into Jacob Bruun Larsen. Really nice. pic.twitter.com/y1keyegxmI — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) October 3, 2018

Jadon Sancho is the first ever English player to record an assist for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. ??????? pic.twitter.com/xD9Tmh6y29 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2018

Just get Sancho in the England squad now, Gaz — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) October 3, 2018

Jadon Sancho starts for Dortmund in the champions league tonight and gets another assist, but we’ll probably have to watch Danny Welbeck play for England seniors next month instead ????? — Matt Meacher (@MattMeacher) October 3, 2018

Sancho was a waiter in his previous life. Puts things on a plate https://t.co/JR0dky1jjq — Aman Sridhar (@Aman_Sridhar) October 3, 2018

The sky is definitely the limit for Sancho and the teenage sensation has been attracting the attention of fans who have called for him to be brought into Gareth Southgate’s England squad sooner rather than later as the youngster continues to impress for Dortmund.