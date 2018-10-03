Menu

Video: Watch Jadon Sancho’s incredible assist in the Champions League against Monaco, England call up on the horizon?

Manchester City
Posted by

Wonderkid Jadon Sancho continued his rich run of form with another assist, this time in the Champions League against Monaco this evening.

The 18-year-old produced the incredible assist only one day after signing a new deal with Dortmund until 2022.

Sancho is Europe’s assist king and the youngster has sensationally achieved this feat despite not starting a league game for Dortmund.

Sancho assisted 20-year-old Dane Jacob Bruun Larsen in the 51st minute of this evening’s encounter against Monaco showcasing impressive vision for his young age by splitting the Monaco defence with a superb pass before Larsen slotted home.

Sancho’s assist this evening is his seventh in all competitions and the former Manchester City academy graduate is quickly making a name for himself as one of Europe’s biggest talents.

Check out Dortmund’s goal below: 

Check out reaction to Sancho’s impressive assist below:

The sky is definitely the limit for Sancho and the teenage sensation has been attracting the attention of fans who have called for him to be brought into Gareth Southgate’s England squad sooner rather than later as the youngster continues to impress for Dortmund.

