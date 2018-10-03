Menu

Video: Neymar seals hat-trick with this incredible strike for Paris Saint Germain against Red Star Belgrade

Samba superstar Neymar silenced fans who have questioned him in recent weeks with a sensational hat-trick against Red Star Belgrade this evening.

Neymar completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, scoring his second free-kick of the game.

PSG ran out as eventual 6-1 winners this evening and they will be building towards coming out on top in their ‘group of death’ alongside Napoli and Liverpool.

Check out Neymar’s free-kick which sealed the hat-trick in style below: 

Check out some reaction to Neymar’s hat-trick below: 

Neymar will certainly remember this night for a long time to come given the records the attacker has broken this evening.

Neymar has managed to silence his critics and win himself a place in the history books alongside some of Brazil’s greatest players on the same night.

