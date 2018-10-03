Samba superstar Neymar silenced fans who have questioned him in recent weeks with a sensational hat-trick against Red Star Belgrade this evening.
Neymar completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, scoring his second free-kick of the game.
PSG ran out as eventual 6-1 winners this evening and they will be building towards coming out on top in their ‘group of death’ alongside Napoli and Liverpool.
Check out Neymar’s free-kick which sealed the hat-trick in style below:
Neymar completed his hattrick with a second stupendous free-kick!
Incredible goal! #UCL #PSG pic.twitter.com/CJClvQH0xo
— Under The Floodlights (@UTF_Sport) October 3, 2018
Neymar's second free kick goal in today's match. He ended with a hat trick. pic.twitter.com/lLYyZPsBHZ
— K.e.V (@AnthonMack) October 3, 2018
Neymar's hattrick! All three GOALS ??? #UCL pic.twitter.com/W6lB9h8TiM
— Ahsan ???? (@l_Ahsan_l) October 3, 2018
Check out some reaction to Neymar’s hat-trick below:
Neymar has now been directly involved in 49 goals in 49 Champions League games in his career:
?? 30 goals
?? 19 assists
Quite simply bonkers. pic.twitter.com/PWPbagKQsb
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2018
Neymar's game by numbers vs. Red Star Belgrade:
108 touches
63 (84%) passes completed
9 shots
7 shots on target
7 take-ons completed
5 chances created
3 goals
Crazy numbers. pic.twitter.com/difJLFeEWl
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2018
Most goals by Brazilian players in the Champions League (excl. qualifying):
?? Kaká (30)
?? Neymar (30)
On the verge of a record. pic.twitter.com/hk4t5F0SUp
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2018
Neymar will certainly remember this night for a long time to come given the records the attacker has broken this evening.
Neymar has managed to silence his critics and win himself a place in the history books alongside some of Brazil’s greatest players on the same night.