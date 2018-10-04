‘A cancer in this squad’ – Chelsea star slammed for poor performance vs MOL Vidi by furious Blues fans

Chelsea midfielder Willian has been criticised by supporters across social media in the wake of his disappointing display in the Europa League.

The Brazilian midfielder was largely anonymous in the Group L clash at Stamford Bridge, which finished 1-0 to the Blues thanks to a 70th-minute strike from Alvaro Morata.

Maurizio Sarri’s men maintained their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 campaign as a result, but they were not at their best after the Italian made eight changes to his starting line-up from the domestic clash against Liverpool last Sunday.

Scores of fans took to Twitter to lament his decision to leave Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the matchday squad, while Willian started on the left-hand side of the attack and failed to affect the game in any meaningful way.

The Blues will now turn their attention back to the Premier League, ahead of a trip to Southampton on Sunday which is a crucial game for the team as they chase down Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, they will have to produce a much-improved performance against the Saints in order to banish the memory of a torrid night in Europe, where they were ultimately fortunate to escape with all three points.

Willian did his hopes of retaining a place in the starting XI no good at all with his poor performance and Chelsea fans seem to have had enough of the 30-year-old midfielder.

Check out some of the harsh tweets below, with one fan stating the Brazil international is the ‘cancer’ of Sarri’s squad.

Yikes.

willian is a cancer in this squad — ?? (@Zauvaughn) October 4, 2018

I don’t think I’ve ever hated a player more than Willian. — Harvey Specter ? (@DZKurtisss) October 4, 2018

I’m glad Pedro is back and looking sharp . Tired watching the Willian nonesense. — Ali?? (@TheBeardedRauI) October 4, 2018

We rejected £60m for Willian. — #CarefreeDailyFC. ? (@EmenaIo) October 4, 2018

That was a terrible performance. Willian was bad tonight. Zappacosta was worse. Much worse. Barkley looked bright when he came on as did Moses. Once again we find ourselves with underperforming strikers. #CHEVID — James Rees (@JamesJohnRees) October 4, 2018

If Chelsea continue to be stale, please watch Willian’s body language. Please. Even if you’re a big Willian fan. Multiple times in the 1st half he just walked around semi disinterested. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 4, 2018