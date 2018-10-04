AC Milan could reportedly be planning January reinforcements in order to give Gennaro Gattuso and his side a helping hand in the second half of the campaign.

The objective for the Rossoneri this season is undoubtedly to get back to the Champions League, but they’ve endured a slow start to the campaign.

Having collected just nine points from their opening six games, they’ve fallen off the pace set by their direct rivals for a top-four finish and pressure had been building particularly given their frustrating habit of surrendering leads.

Nevertheless, there were positive signs in the 4-1 win over Sassuolo last time out, and so Gattuso and his players will certainly hope to build on that moving forward.

As per Calciomercato though, Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is on the Milan radar as the Italian giants could potentially look to bolster their midfield options.

Given Gattuso has heavily relied on his preferred midfield trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie again so far this season, quality and depth is needed in that department to ensure that Milan can compete on multiple fronts.

Adding Suarez to the mix would seemingly be a wise idea. Aside from the fact that he continues to struggle to make his mark at Barcelona amid a lack of opportunities to impress, the 24-year-old’s ability to add creativity and a different dynamic to complement Bonaventura through the middle could make him a great addition.

Talks are said to have already been held, while the report adds that Barcelona may well be willing to lower their €50m valuation from this past summer.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also report that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being linked with a stunning return to Milan during the MLS off-season with another January move touted.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a brilliant spell with the Rossoneri previously between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in just 85 games while winning a Serie A title.

Naturally, he’s gone on to enter the latter stages of his career since. However, it could be a great move from Milan given the lack of quality and depth that they have behind Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone up front, which was exposed over the past week as Gattuso had to field Fabio Borini up top before using a false nine to overcome the lack of options amid injury problems.

Ibrahimovic could certainly address that, but time will tell if a January move materialises and if he would be keen on possibly being seen as a second or third choice.