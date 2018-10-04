AC Milan have reportedly been handed a huge transfer boost as it’s claimed Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said yes to their contract plan.

The 37-year-old is currently enjoying hitting top form with LA Galaxy, but as seen over the years when the MLS season comes to an end, it opens up the possibility of a temporary loan move back to Europe.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere della Sera, Milan are keen to bring the former Swedish international back to the San Siro on loan until June, and they’ve reportedly got the approval of Ibrahimovic over the formula albeit there is no final answer on the possible deal as of yet.

Having enjoyed a memorable spell with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances while winning a Serie A title, the talismanic forward will certainly hold fond memories of his previous stint with the club.

Coupled with the fact that the short-term solution could suit coach Gennaro Gattuso given he only has Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone as his options up top, the move could make a great deal of sense for all parties concerned.

As seen in the last fortnight with Higuain and Cutrone struggling with injury problems, Gattuso has fielded Fabio Borini up front which didn’t work out while Samu Castillejo was used as a false nine in the win over Sassuolo.

While that solution did look effective, it surely can’t be seen as an ideal long-term plan if Milan wish to continue to compete on multiple fronts this season. In turn, adding Ibrahimovic for the second half of the campaign, albeit potentially as a third choice striker, could be a great move for the club.

With his reported approval of the formula of the contract, he could be edging ever closer to a temporary return to Europe to prove that he can still deliver at the highest level. With 20 goals in 24 appearances for Galaxy, he certainly hasn’t declined Stateside.