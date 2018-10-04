Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata dubbed ‘allergic to goals’ as Chelsea striker misses another sitter

Chelsea FC
Posted by

One Chelsea fan has dubbed Alvaro Morata ‘allergic to goals’ after missing another big, big chance for the Blues tonight.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are in action against MOL Vidi in the Europa League but are struggling to break them down so far.

MORE: Double swoop: Maurizio Sarri wants two Chelsea signings in January to bolster squad

It’s 0-0 at the time of writing and Morata well and truly fluffed one of the team’s best chances so far.

The Spain international just can’t catch a break in a Chelsea shirt, with fans distinctly unimpressed with him again…

More Stories Alvaro Morata