Unai Emery chooses Aaron Ramsey replacement to signal major change in transfer policy at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly chosen Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega as his preferred replacement for Aaron Ramsey amid ongoing transfer speculation over his future.

The Wales international is expected to quit the Emirates Stadium as BBC Sport report he won’t sign a new contract with the club, opening up the possibility of either leaving on the cheap in January or simply walking away on a free transfer at the end of the season.

While this is a big blow for Arsenal after years of great service from Ramsey, it looks like Emery is not wasting any time in searching for someone to come in and plug that gap.

The Spanish tactician’s preferred target would seem to be Argentina international Banega, according to the Daily Mail, in a move that shows the club’s new willingness to recruit older players as opposed to often trying to sign youngsters for the future for much of the latter part of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Banega is 30 and has previously shone under Emery, who coached him during his time in charge at Sevilla.

Still, this is a bit of a risky move given that Banega would surely only decline within the next two or three years after passing his peak years.

That said, some players manage to carry on at a high level into their mid-30s, so it could yet be a fine move if Emery is confident over his fitness levels, which he’ll presumably know a decent amount about having worked with him before.