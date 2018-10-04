Arsenal fans are not quite sure what to think as it looks like Unai Emery has made one intriguing change to his system for tonight’s Europa League game against Qarabag.

The Gunners look to be lining up with three at the back for the first time this season, while Sead Kolasinac makes a start in what looks to be an attacking midfield role.

The Bosnian is normally a left-back or at best a wing-back, but his attacking prowess has seen him surprisingly trusted to play alongside the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi.

There are a number of other changes in the side, with youngster Emile Smith-Rowe given a start by Emery, while it is Rob Holding, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nacho Monreal who look to make up the three central defenders.

Arsenal got to the semi-finals of this competition last season, and Emery himself has won it three times whilst in charge of his former club Sevilla, so may relish the opportunity to lift the trophy this term as another route into the Champions League for next season.

