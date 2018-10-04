Arsenal fans are not quite sure what to think as it looks like Unai Emery has made one intriguing change to his system for tonight’s Europa League game against Qarabag.
The Gunners look to be lining up with three at the back for the first time this season, while Sead Kolasinac makes a start in what looks to be an attacking midfield role.
MORE: Unai Emery reveals why Arsenal star asked to miss Qarabag clash
The Bosnian is normally a left-back or at best a wing-back, but his attacking prowess has seen him surprisingly trusted to play alongside the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi.
? Here's how we line up for tonight's clash with @FKQarabaghEN #UEL pic.twitter.com/aoMM8OiLpr
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 4, 2018
There are a number of other changes in the side, with youngster Emile Smith-Rowe given a start by Emery, while it is Rob Holding, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nacho Monreal who look to make up the three central defenders.
Arsenal got to the semi-finals of this competition last season, and Emery himself has won it three times whilst in charge of his former club Sevilla, so may relish the opportunity to lift the trophy this term as another route into the Champions League for next season.
What formation is this? lool
— Al ??????? (@Lacazaubameyang) October 4, 2018
Kola as Left Midfielder hmm ?
— Özil is the best play maker (@KHTAH2001) October 4, 2018
Saed not playing as a LB
— MÖ (@Arseneholic11) October 4, 2018
where is kolasinac playing abeg https://t.co/YEiMPUiEbW
— FF (@shes212) October 4, 2018
Formation 3-4-3 ?
— afc (@Skrtbye) October 4, 2018
Where is he playing Kolasinac? https://t.co/hxecu5kJab
— Vancouver Arsenal (@VancouverArse) October 4, 2018
Have we gone back to 3-4-3 or is Kolasinac playing in midfield?
— Michael Jermyn (@michaeljermyn7) October 4, 2018
Looool Kolasinac LM, wtf, probably because he needs game time and we don't trust him LB.
— Chris Foster (@cfozzie1) October 4, 2018
Is that a back 3 or kolasinac playing lm?
— TheArsenalGoat (@thegoatafc) October 4, 2018
We're starting Monreal AND Kolasinac? That seems excessive. There has to be another kid we could start on the left wing. Otherwise the team looks good and the bench is stronger than I would expect. #Arsenal #COYG https://t.co/ZXtQcADAn3
— Houston Gooners (@htowngooners) October 4, 2018