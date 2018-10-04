Arsenal just did something they haven’t done for 22 years with Sokratis goal vs Qarabag

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has just helped the Gunners do something they haven’t done since all the way back in 1996.

The Greece international, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has just helped Arsenal score their first goal through a player who never played a game under Arsene Wenger.

The last player to do that was Glenn Helder 22 years ago, according to Twitter user Tom Ede.

Unai Emery joined Arsenal to replace the long-serving Wenger this summer, and Sokratis was one of the first signings to move to the Emirates Stadium under the Spanish tactician.

The former Dortmund man bundled in the opening goal tonight against Qarabag as Arsenal hope to perhaps win some silverware in Europe this term.

Emery himself has a great record in the Europa League, winning it three times with Sevilla.

And if he could repeat the trick with Arsenal it would be one route into next season’s Champions League for the club.