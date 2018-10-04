Barcelona scout £80million transfer target during Napoli vs Liverpool game

Barcelona were reportedly scouting Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli vs Liverpool Champions League game this week.

While the Catalan giants were beating Tottenham 4-2 in their game at Wembley, club scouts kept an eye on the impressive Koulibaly as they hunt for a new centre-back, according to Diario Gol.

The Senegal international has long impressed as one of the most solid performers in Serie A, and seems ideal as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique at the Nou Camp, or the struggling Clement Lenglet.

Chelsea were linked with Koulibaly in the summer, with the Daily Mirror claiming at the time that the 27-year-old would cost around £80million.

That’s a huge amount to pay for a defender and would in fact be a world record for a player in that position, beating the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January, according to BBC Sport.

Still, that has looked like money well spent for the Reds, so Koulibaly could also be ideal for Barcelona’s needs as they look to bolster their squad to become one of the best in the world again after a few disappointing years in the Champions League.