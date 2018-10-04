Boost for Real Madrid: Influential ace hands Julen Lopetegui timely positive update after surgery

Real Madrid have stumbled their way through the last week or so, and so coach Julen Lopetegui will undoubtedly welcome any good news where possible.

Los Blancos are winless in their last three games in all competitions, losing to Sevilla and CSKA Moscow while being held to a goalless draw by city rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

In turn, the pressure is building on them to get back on track as quickly as possible but that hasn’t been helped by injuries to key individuals.

One man who has been sidelined throughout that disappointing run of results is Isco, with the 26-year-old forced to undergo an operation on his appendix.

Given Real Madrid haven’t been able to win without him in the side, it’s perhaps more than a coincidence that they’ve stumbled in his absence, but fortunately it sounds as though he’s on his way to making a recovery sooner rather than later.

As per his Instagram post below, Isco confirmed in his caption: “Today I had the stitches removed, eager to play again!”

Time will tell when he is cleared to feature, while Lopetegui won’t want to rush him back and risk seeing him suffer a fresh setback which will keep him sidelined for longer.

Particularly with the game against Alaves this weekend coming ahead of the international break, there is surely an argument to be made that Isco could be lining up the clash with Levante on October 20 as a possible return date.

It remains to be seen if he’s given the green light for that game, but ultimately it’s positive news in terms of his latest update, and Madrid will undoubtedly be itching to have him back available.