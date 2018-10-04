Chelsea, Barcelona transfer boost: Classy target rejects €7.2m-a-year contract renewal offer

Chelsea, Barcelona, Man City and Juventus have all reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Adrien Rabiot has cast further doubt on his Paris Saint-Germain future.

The 23-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season, thus leaving the Ligue 1 champions at risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

Given the quality that he possesses and the fact that he still has his entire career ahead of him, it’s no surprise that the club are eager to secure his long-term future or at least put a new deal in place to protect their interests to help get a significant fee for him.

However, that process is seemingly proving to be very tricky as beIN Sport report that Rabiot has rejected a third contract offer from PSG, this time with the deal said to be worth €7.2m-a-year.

With the Daily Mail reporting that Chelsea, Barcelona, City and Juventus are all keeping a close eye on how the situation develops, it certainly sounds as though the French international may be considering a new challenge next year.

From Chelsea’s perspective, with Mateo Kovacic’s loan spell set to run down at the end of the season, Maurizio Sarri will have a void to fill in his midfield.

As for Barcelona, given Rabiot’s technical quality and creative class on the ball, he seems like a perfect fit for the Nou Camp, while the same could be said of playing under Pep Guardiola at City. With Juventus, the opportunity to win major honours consistently given their recent track record coupled with the Cristiano Ronaldo factor could make the Turin giants an appealing option.

Time will tell if PSG try again or ultimately opt to cut their losses and try and sell in January to avoid losing Rabiot for nothing. Having rejected a third contract offer, as per the report, that would suggest that they probably should start planning for life without him.