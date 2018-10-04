Chelsea cleared to seal transfer of €100million dream replacement for Eden Hazard as club eager to sell quickly

Chelsea may want to take note of the latest transfer gossip coming out of Spain today as it’s claimed Barcelona are ready to cash in on Ousmane Dembele in the near future.

The young Frenchman has not always looked worth the investment Barca put into him during his time at the Nou Camp so far, despite arriving with the reputation of being one of the best up-and-coming talents in world football.

Still, Dembele could well be an attractive proposition for other top clubs around Europe as Don Balon state Barcelona are eager to sell him quickly before he loses value in the transfer market.

The Spanish outlet links the 21-year-old as a target for Paris Saint-Germain and states the Catalan giants would sell if they received an offer of €100million, but he’s also previously been linked with Premier League clubs.

Another recent Don Balon report claimed Chelsea and Arsenal were among those ready to make offers to lure Dembele away from the Nou Camp, with a switch to Stamford Bridge in particular looking like one that could make sense for everyone involved.

Eden Hazard has been linked many times with Real Madrid in recent months and another Don Balon report in the last few days suggested Chelsea were prepared to let him go for around €150m as he stalls on signing a new contract.

If the 27-year-old were to leave soon, Dembele could be ideal to replace him on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s attack.

‘I haven’t signed a contract. Not yet, not yet,’ Hazard was quoted in the Guardian last week.

This follows an even less promising quote by the Belgian in the Independent from the summer: ‘After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want me to go. You know my preferred destination.’

Dembele could perhaps also be an option up front after the struggles of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud to find the back of the net for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season.