Emile Smith Rowe has just scored his first goal for Arsenal in tonight’s Europa League clash with Qarabag.

The youngster looks a real talent and has looked impressive in a rare appearance for the club this evening after being handed an opportunity by Unai Emery.

Alex Iwobi set him up for the tidy low finish, with this goal rather satisfyingly made in Arsenal’s academy.

Both Iwobi and Smith Rowe rose through the ranks at Arsenal and are now doing the business for the senior side as well!