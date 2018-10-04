Emile Smith Rowe makes history for Arsenal after netting first Gunners goal

Emile Smith Rowe becomes the second youngest Arsenal player to score in Europe after netting his first goal for the senior team against Qarabag.

The 18-year-old doubled the Gunners lead in Azerbaijan after 57 minutes, sliding the ball underneath the opposition’s goalkeeper after advancing into the box to get on the end of an Iwobi pass.

Unai Emery’s men are currently 3-0 up with time quickly running out after dominating the majority of the game to continue their superb form over the last few weeks.

Sokratis grabbed the first goal of the game, while Matteo Guendouzi added the third after 79 minutes, but Smith-Rowe will rightly take all the plaudits after capping off a fine individual display with his landmark strike.

According to AFC Stuff on Twitter, at 18-years and 67 days old the teenager starlet goes into the record books just behind Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, who scored his first goal in the Champions League against Olympiakos back in 2011, just 23 days younger than Smith-Rowe.

It looks as though Arsenal fans have a new hero and they will hope to see him in action again in the coming weeks as the fixtures pile up for their team on European and domestic fronts.