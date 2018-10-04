Arsenal have reportedly made a contact offer worth around £3million a year to Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta to replace the outgoing Ivan Gazidis.

The Gunners are set to lose their CEO Gazidis to AC Milan, and could now look to the highly-regarded Marotta to replace him, according to Tuttosport.

This follows another report that suggests the Italian is likely to be in demand as he departs Juve, with Manchester United also thought to be admirers of his, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

Marotta has done great work turning Juventus’ fortunes around in recent years, with the Turin giants notably in the wilderness for quite some time after their relegation to Serie B in the mid-2000s.

The club then took some time to re-establish itself in the top flight, but is now a hugely dominant force in the game again, both domestically and in Europe.

Arsenal are a similarly faded force to that Juventus side, and could do with a big change in direction soon.

Gazidis has not managed to do a great deal to keep the club competitive, so fans may be justifiably excited at this latest rumour to replace him.