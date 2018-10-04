Juventus are reportedly considering a long-term plan to maintain their dominance and it involves moves for Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

The Bianconeri are aiming for their eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, while the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer was undoubtedly aimed at helping end their wait for success in Europe.

Massimiliano Allegri and his squad seem primed to launch an assault for multiple trophies this season, but in terms of ensuring that their successful streak lasts even longer, it’s suggested that they have a long-term plan in mind too to bring in great talent for the future.

According to Tuttosport, both Foden and Sancho are on their transfer radar, and it comes after both teenage English starlets continue to impress for Man City and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Foden has found it a little more difficult to secure regular opportunities to impress, but Sancho has started the season well and now has two goals and 10 assists in 20 outings for the Bundesliga giants as he continues to showcase his quality.

Time will tell if Juve can successfully prise away these talented youngsters, as their current clubs will undoubtedly be eager to keep hold of them for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic and Ronaldo all on the wrong side of 30, there is a core of the squad that will begin to edge closer to the latter stages of their respective careers and that is certainly where Foden and Sancho could come in.

Signing the latter could prove to be particularly tricky though, given that he has just signed a new contract with Dortmund, as per The Guardian. It remains to be seen if that is an indication that he has no intention of moving elsewhere.