Reports today suggest there’s an explanation for Lionel Messi’s change in goal celebration for Barcelona in their 4-2 Champions League win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The Argentina international did not do his usual point up towards the sky after scoring twice against Spurs, but instead patted himself over the head in front of the pitch-side cameras.

According to Sport, this celebration was dedicated to his two kids, as Messi also blew kisses into the cameras and held up two fingers, signalling he was counting his two children.

More importantly, Messi was generally just on another level in the game at Wembley, showing no signs of slowing down this season as he played a major role in Barcelona’s victory.

The Catalan giants in general have not looked that strong so far this season, so Messi’s brilliance against Tottenham will have been very warmly welcomed by manager Ernesto Valverde.

The 31-year-old may have celebrated a little differently from usual, but apart from that he provided all the magic we’ve come to expect from him down the years.