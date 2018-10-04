Jamie Carragher names the Jurgen Klopp signing who’s changed the way Liverpool are perceived

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Virgil van Dijk has the club’s most impressive performer this season and believes his transfer from Southampton back in January was a crucial moment for the team.

The pundit explains that teams no longer see Liverpool as a soft touch at the back after his rock-solid and commanding performances for the Reds.

Along with the summer arrival of goalkeeper Alisson, it certainly looks now like LFC have the kind of defence that can see them over the line in difficult games and make them more serious contenders for the biggest prizes.

Liverpool are not on the best run of form at the moment, failing to win in their last three games, but before that they’d made a superb start to the campaign.

Fans will hope Van Dijk can continue to shine and help the club win a first Premier League title since 1990, and Carragher has praised the Dutchman for changing the way his old club are perceived now.

‘I think Liverpool look really solid, and they have since he (Van Dijk) came in,’ Carragher is quoted in the Metro.

‘Opposition teams now look at Liverpool and they don’t see that weakness defensively they’ve seen before in Klopp’s team.

‘The front three, who have been absolute superstars for Liverpool, aren’t quite firing the way they were last season.

‘I’m sure that will come in the coming weeks and months but certainly, at the other end of the pitch, they’re doing their job.’