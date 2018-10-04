‘Lot of cry babies out there’ – Man Utd legend launches rant amid ongoing troubles at Old Trafford

Former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane has hit out at any player not giving their best on the pitch after recent criticism from Jose Mourinho of his squad.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Portuguese tactician has recently suggested that he believes some of his players care more than others as they look to fight their way out of a bad run of results.

Further, as per the Metro, United legends Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand were scathing in their criticism of the players after the defeat to West Ham United last weekend, as they questioned their attitude and their willingness to put everything on the line to get the right result.

Something clearly isn’t right at the club currently given that they’re languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table after seven games and have already fallen significantly behind their title rivals.

Coupled with the drab goalless draw against Valencia in the Champions League in midweek, things are looking quite negative. However, Keane seemingly isn’t having any of it and wouldn’t accept any player giving less than 100%.

Perhaps that is part of the issue for the Red Devils currently, in the sense that they don’t have a player like Keane in the dressing room to spark a reaction, lead by example and get the team going when needed.

“Not every player is going to get on with their manager and not every manager is going to like every player,” he told Notts TV . “But what you do as a footballer, and I’ve had one or two disagreements, when you cross that line you play for your team.

“If you’re a footballer for Manchester United , you put that jersey on, you walk out and you don’t give 100 per cent because you might be upset with somebody then good luck to Mourinho with this stuff.

“I’m not talking about Pogba. I’m talking about players in general. Players who get upset with a manager or a coaching staff and think ‘I’m not going to train properly because somebody upset me’. There’s a lot of cry babies out there.”

Time will tell if Mourinho can get the club back on track, but Keane evidently is starting to feel a little concern for the United boss and that stems from his players, as per the quotes above.

The Premier League giants take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, and they’ll certainly hope to silence the critics before the international break.