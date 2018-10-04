Manchester United players convinced Jose Mourinho is ‘finished’ and sack is inevitable

Manchester United players are reportedly increasingly convinced Jose Mourinho is nearing the sack at the club after the team’s poor recent form.

According to the Daily Mirror, many inside the Old Trafford dressing room feel the Red Devils manager is ‘finished’ after bad results and a negative effect on his squad.

Mourinho’s side have certainly not looked a happy bunch for much of this season, with United now four games without a victory in all competitions.

And the Mirror’s report claims Mourinho’s public bad-mouthing of them is making them feel inhibited on the pitch at the moment.

It’s hard to imagine how United could allow this to continue as they genuinely look at the moment like they could struggle to even make the top four this season.

Their start in this season’s Premier League is their worst since 2013/14 under David Moyes – and we all know how that ended.

United take on Newcastle in their next game, and the Sun have suggested Mourinho may only have one more game to save his job.