Manchester United managerial candidate drops BIG clue about who his first signing would be

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey as he prepares to seal a free transfer away from the club.

The Wales international has been linked with United, Liverpool, Chelsea and some big European clubs after the recent revelation that he would not be signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Giggs, meanwhile, manages Ramsey with the Welsh national team, in what is his first managerial position after previously serving as Louis van Gaal’s assistant at Old Trafford.

One of the finest players in United’s history, many fans have long talked Giggs up as a potential future Red Devils boss, while there have also been murmurings recently about his suitability as Jose Mourinho struggles.

Many bigger names are currently ahead of Giggs in the running to be the next Man Utd manager, but you can get about 25/1 on the 44-year-old.

Graeme Souness also advised United to go for someone like Giggs ahead of a big name like Zinedine Zidane or Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking about Ramsey’s situation, Giggs made it pretty clear he’d love his old club to sign him – or indeed that he’d relish the chance to work with him if he got the job.

‘He’s a good player so he suits any league. He can play anywhere,’ said Giggs when discussing Ramsey’s future.

Wonder what those two will chat about when they next get together during the international break…