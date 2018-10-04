Jose Mourinho ready to try yet another midfielder at CB in experimental Manchester United XI vs Newcastle

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to try another experimental XI against Newcastle this weekend.

The Red Devils boss really needs to get things right after his side’s recent struggles, which have seen them go on a run of four games in all competitions without a single win.

Mourinho’s side host Newcastle at Old Trafford this weekend and the Metro claim Mourinho is preparing to line up in a 3-4-3 formation for the visit of the Magpies.

The Portuguese tactician is said to be thinking of using midfielder Nemanja Matic in a back three, having already experimented with Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay in defence this season.

On both occasions that backfired massively as United conceded three goals against Tottenham and then against West Ham.

Still, the Metro claim Mourinho thinks Matic’s ball-playing ability in that role could mean he’s a better option, with Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly also in line to start at the back.

Elsewhere, the Metro report that United will use an attack-minded front three of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku, while it could be a partnership of Paul Pogba and either Fred or Juan Mata in the centre.