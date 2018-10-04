After suffering an injury scare in the Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday night, Liverpool have issued an update on Naby Keita.

The 23-year-old had to be stretchered off in the first half in Naples with a suspected back injury, raising real concern that he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as it was reported that he was sent to hospital for further checks.

Fortunately for the Reds, as reported by Sky Sports, it has been determined that he hasn’t suffered any serious injury after further tests and could even be available to face Man City on Sunday.

The Guinea international has made nine appearances in all competitions so far this season, and with the Reds looking to compete on multiple fronts, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to avoid losing any key individuals to injury as the campaign goes on.

It remains to be seen if he risks him against City, given that the international break follows and so Keita could have the ideal opportunity to fully recover and make his comeback against Huddersfield on October 20.

Nevertheless, given what’s at stake with the two sides locked level on 19 points at the top of the Premier League table, if Klopp believes that Keita will be key in getting a positive result, he could be available for selection based on the report above.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner also at his disposal though, it would seem like an unnecessary risk from Klopp even if Keita is given a clean bill of health so soon after what looked like a serious issue.