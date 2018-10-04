Video: Even Red Star Belgrade’s goalkeeper can’t help but smile after Neymar’s free-kick sails past him

As you might have seen, Neymar was pretty good again last night with a stunning hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in their 6-1 win over Red Star Belgrade.

The Brazilian clinched his treble with a stunning free-kick that gave the opposition goalkeeper Milan Borjan no chance, but even he seemed to be able to see the funny side of it.

Watch the clip below as Borjan sort of half laughs it off as if to say ‘well yeah what the f**k can I do about that?’.

Another shot later shows him looking more irritated with life, which is understandable at 6-1 down and up against one of the best footballers in the world.

Still, Neymar can also be a joy to watch and it seems even his opponents can appreciate him as he’s tearing them apart!