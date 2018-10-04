‘No other option’ – Deleted tweets from Arsenal star’s agents reveal key breakdown over decision

Aaron Ramsey’s spell at Arsenal is seemingly edging ever closer to coming to an end next summer as his agency have dropped another huge hint.

The 27-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, thus allowing him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

SEE MORE: Bad news for Arsenal fans: ‘no agreement close’ regarding in-form star’s new deal with Gunners

Given his ongoing important role at the Emirates, it was expected that the two parties would reach an agreement on a renewal for the Welsh international. However, based on the report below and touted deleted tweets from his agency, it would appear as though Arsenal have indeed decided not to offer him fresh terms.

“There is nothing we can do, the club made a decision. Life goes on,” the tweets from Avid Sports and Entertainment Group read, as per the Evening Standard.

“[The grass] isn’t always greener and he didn’t want to leave, but now there is no other option.”

Ramsey has been a key cog in Arsenal’s side since he arrived from Cardiff City in 2008, going on to make 337 appearances for the club while winning three FA Cups.

As noted by The Guardian, coach Unai Emery doesn’t believe that his contract situation will affect his performances on the pitch, but if the report above is accurate in terms of Arsenal no longer offering him a new contract, that will surely complicate matters.

With Ramsey now seemingly aware that he will be leaving north London at the end of the season, he’ll certainly have to show real professionalism to remain committed until he leaves.

AC Milan, Juventus and Liverpool are all specifically mentioned by the Standard as possible destinations, while a January exit hasn’t been ruled out. That would surely make most sense for all parties concerned, giving Arsenal the chance to avoid losing him for nothing while Ramsey can begin his next challenge as soon as possible.

Time will tell whether or not that will materialise, but as noted in the reported tweets above, it certainly sounds as though Arsenal have taken the decision to take the contract offer off the table and allow Ramsey to leave.