Sarri wants Chelsea star to ‘restart’ his career after match-winning display in Europe

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called for Alvaro Morata to have a fresh start at Chelsea after he scored the winning goal against MOL Vidi.

The Spanish striker struck in the 70th minute of the game to end his barren spell in front of goal and secure three points for the Blues in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old missed a couple of great chances beforehand and it looked as though he would once again be frustrated until he finally pounced, when Willian headed on a Cesc Fabregas cross for him to volley the ball home.

Morata’s subdued celebration seemed to indicate he was still unhappy at his previous failures in front of goal during the match, but his relief was also evident as he seemed to well up on his way back to the centre circle.

Sarri was beaming in his assessment of the Spaniard’s performance after the match, insisting that he can now ‘restart’ his Chelsea career to be an important part of the starting line-up going forward.

“I am very happy for him to score,” said the Italian boss, as per a Chelsea fan account on Twitter. “It was important to play a good match, I think he did that.

“It was important to play for the team like this evening.

“Alvaro can restart from this point. He is a very important player”

Sarri went on to address Morata’s emotional state after scoring, adding: “I don’t know, but if he wants to cry after a goal then I hope to see him cry more often.”

The Spain international now has just 5 goals to his name in 32 matches across all competitions in 2018, but Chelsea fans will hope that his latest strike helps to restore his confidence going forward.

Next up for the Blues is an away trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, which they need to win in order to maintain their early-season title challenge.

Olivier Giroud was preferred up top by Sarri for their last outing against Liverpool, but Morata has staked his claim for a starting berth with his latest display, which gives the Blues boss a welcome selection headache ahead of the weekend fixture.