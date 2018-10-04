‘Some players want Mourinho sacked’ – Ex-Man Utd ace delivers damning verdict amid troubles

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Ince has gone as far as to say that he believes certain players want Jose Mourinho to be sacked.

The Red Devils are going through a difficult period currently, as they’re without a win in their last four games in all competitions while they’re languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table.

Coupled with all the talk of problems off the pitch amongst the squad and Jose Mourinho amid rising tension, as noted by The Telegraph, it does feel as though the problems are mounting at Old Trafford.

Much has been made of the players in this situation and whether or not they’ve done enough to avoid facing criticism and taking on responsibility, and Ince has directed his frustration at them while also suggesting that some of them could even be sabotaging Mourinho’s future at the club.

“It baffles me that Manchester United players are choosing when they want to put effort into playing for their club,” Ince told Paddy Power News. “It doesn’t sit right with me that it looks like they can’t be bothered. Yes, there might be a couple of players who are trying – but you need the whole team to be contributing.

“It looks to me as though they’re not interested in playing for Jose Mourinho anymore. Some players want Man United to get beat, just so that there’s pressure on Mourinho to be sacked.”

The 50-year-old even went as far as to say that if Man Utd were to lose against Newcastle United in the late kick-off on Saturday evening, that could spell the end for the Portuguese tactician depending on the manner of the defeat and performance.

As noted by the Metro, both Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand were also highly critical of the players after the loss at West Ham United last weekend, and so it does feel as though Mourinho is gaining support from some quarters with blame being attributed elsewhere amid ongoing lacklustre displays.

Nevertheless, that will matter little to United fans as they simply want the club to move in the right direction. If the players aren’t playing for Mourinho as suggested by Ince, then surely something has to change.