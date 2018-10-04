‘This kid will be some player’ – Arsenal legend responds to exciting performance by Gunners wonderkid

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour hailed Emile Smith-Rowe after his brilliant display against Qarabag in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old scored the second goal for Unai Emery’s men during their 3-0 win in Azerbaijan, latching onto an Alex Iwobi pass on the right-hand side of the box before placing the ball under the advancing goalkeeper.

The strike marked his first senior goal for the club and capped a superb all-round performance from the teenager, as he excited Gunners fans with his dynamic style of play and technical prowess.

Arsenal have now won eight matches in a row in all competitions and seem to be hitting their stride under the Spanish boss, who succeeded Arsene Wenger as manager over the summer.

Smith-Rowe’s European exploits will only serve to increase the feel-good factor at the Emirates further and club legend Ray Parlour believes the youngster has a bright future, as he wrote on Twitter: “This kid will be some player.

“1st goal. Well done mate.”

The Gunners are now top of Group E on goal difference ahead of Sporting Lisbon, who they will face on November 8th in Portugal.

Smith-Rowe could be in line to feature again when that fixture rolls around next month and given his display against Qarabag, Emery might also consider using him during in forthcoming Premier League fixtures.

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday, where they will be expected to pick up another three points in their pursuit of a top-four finish.