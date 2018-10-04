Video: Guendouzi finishes off a superb Arsenal counter-attack to make it 3-0 against Qarabag

Matteo Guendouzi scored the final goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Gunners strolled to a comfortable victory in Azerbaijan thanks to goals from Sokratis and Emile Smith-Rowe either side of Guendouzi’s strike, which sees them storm to the top of Group E.

The 19-year-old’s 79th-minute goal was the pick of the bunch, as he finished off a swift Arsenal counter-attack to add some gloss to the final scoreline for Unai Emery’s men.

SEE ALSO: Emile Smith-Rowe makes history for Arsenal after netting first Gunners goal

The result extends the team’s winning run in all competitions to eight matches, ahead of a Premier League showdown with Fulham on Sunday.

Check out Guendouzi’s match-winning moment below via Twitter: