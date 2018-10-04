Video: Guendouzi finishes off a superb Arsenal counter-attack to make it 3-0 against Qarabag

Matteo Guendouzi scored the final goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night.
The Gunners strolled to a comfortable victory in Azerbaijan thanks to goals from Sokratis and Emile Smith-Rowe either side of Guendouzi’s strike, which sees them storm to the top of Group E.
The 19-year-old’s 79th-minute goal was the pick of the bunch, as he finished off a swift Arsenal counter-attack to add some gloss to the final scoreline for Unai Emery’s men.
The result extends the team’s winning run in all competitions to eight matches, ahead of a Premier League showdown with Fulham on Sunday.
Check out Guendouzi’s match-winning moment below via Twitter:
?? #Qarabag 0:3 #Arsenal | Europa League | Day 2 | Goal #Guendouzi, 79#QRBARS
via @VideoGoals_HD pic.twitter.com/GOUYovlLh0
— via @VideoGoals_HD (@viaVideoGoalsH1) October 4, 2018
79′ GOAL! Guendouzipic.twitter.com/7VNSiXrqyI
— Gooner Area (@GoonerArea) October 4, 2018
Matteo Guendouzi goal vs. Qaraba? FK. pic.twitter.com/6VBmZBE2V0
— GRI TV (@GRI_TV) October 4, 2018
Guendouzi scores his first goal for Arsenal. #afc pic.twitter.com/huteghvXgU
— Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD_) October 4, 2018