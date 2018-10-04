Video: Liverpool’s Loris Karius has another goalkeeping nightmare for loan club Besiktas

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius flapped at a cross during Besiktas’ Europa League group stage tie against Malmo, which has gifted them the upper hand.

The German shot-stopper is currently on loan with the Turkish outfit after being replaced by Alisson this summer as the Reds number one.

The 25-year-old gained notoriety for his horrific display in the Champions League final against Real Madrid back in May and he has been in a similarly unreliable mood on Thursday night for Besiktas.

Karius allowed a deflected Andreas Vindheim cross to get past him on the right-hand side, despite having plenty of time to see the flight of the ball and sticking out a hand to stop it, which saw Malmo take a 1-0 lead in Sweden.

Check out the keeper’s nightmare moment below via Twitter:

Bu Karius Mal Mö ? pic.twitter.com/Cc96TN7mGV — ULU JOHAN (@atavratjohan) October 4, 2018