‘WTF is Sarri playing at’ – These Chelsea fans not happy at official line up to play MOL Vidi

Maurizio Sarri has made eight changes to his Chelsea line-up for Thursday night’s Europa League clash, but supporters wanted to see Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues kick off their second match in Group L tonight against Videoton at Stamford Bridge, where they will be expected to pick up their second consecutive win after beating PAOK Salonika on matchday one.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been handed a rare starting berth in midfield, while Pedro makes his return from injury and Alvaro Morata leads the line in attack.

Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, Emerson and Davide Zappacosta make up the back four, with Kepa retaining his spot in between the sticks.

Chelsea are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 season following a draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday and they have looked impressive in the opening two months under their new Italian boss.

The Europa league represents an alternate way for the club to gain re-entry into the Champions League next year, but it could also be the perfect opportunity for Sarri to blood some of his talented youngsters as the competition progresses.

However, with Ethan Ampadu resigned to the bench and Callum Hudson-Odoi not even included in Sarri’s squad, scores of Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their outrage over his selection.

SEE ALSO: Manchester United swooping in to pip Chelsea & Liverpool to bargain transfer looks a no-brainer amid Paul Pogba uncertainty

Double swoop: Maurizio Sarri wants two Chelsea signings in January to bolster squad

Chelsea cleared to seal transfer of €100million dream replacement for Eden Hazard as club eager to sell quickly

Check out some of the tweets below:

NO CHO AGAIN?! Disgusting how the club and our manager treat our youth players. We have the best Youth Academy in Europe and we do not promote them to the first team and play them. We only know how amazing they are when they’re gone. Shocking. Just SHOCKING! — Hazardinho (@SarriballEra) October 4, 2018

Omg Sarri doesn’t even have Hudson-Odoi in the matchday squad let alone the starting XI wtf is wrong with him — Gomez Savage (@GomezApe_) October 4, 2018

Wtf is sarri playing at. Where’s CHO. He’s miles better than Moses and Willian is about ad useful as a chocolate teapot. — Rudy Rudy (@joshmaguire2512) October 4, 2018

WHERE IS CHO — ? (@GroovyGiroud) October 4, 2018