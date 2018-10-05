Alex Iwobi has insisted that the Arsenal squad are hopeful that Aaron Ramsey will remain with the club with his contract situation looking bleak.

As noted by The Express, it would appear as though the Welshman is heading for the Emirates exit door when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It has been suggested that Arsenal have pulled the plug on a possible renewal, as per the report above, in which case they could either try and cash in during the January transfer window or risk losing Ramsey for nothing next summer.

Based on speculation noted above, it would seem like one of those outcomes are most likely now. However, Iwobi has revealed that the Arsenal squad don’t wish to see Ramsey leave north London, and they remain hopeful that something will be sorted in the near future.

“He’s a great player. When I was breaking into the first team, I always used to watch and learn things for him. I am still doing that today,” he told BT Sport, as quoted by The Mirror.

“It would be a great miss if he goes but hopefully he can stay. We all want him to stay. Hopefully it can get sorted.”

If it is to be sorted and Ramsey is to stay at Arsenal, it will have to happen sooner rather than later as from January onwards, rival clubs will be able to discuss terms with the 27-year-old, with the Evening Standard noting that the likes of AC Milan and Juventus could even try to prise him abroad.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what can be done to satisfy the Arsenal’s squad desire to keep the midfield stalwart at the club, but ultimately the decision will come down to Unai Emery and the hierarchy, as well as Ramsey if he does wish to pen new terms and extend his stay.