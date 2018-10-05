Arsenal are reportedly set to land their first January signing as it’s claimed that they’ll snap up Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation in MLS this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 31 appearances to emerge as one of the leading stars.

It appears as though he’s done enough to attract the attention of Unai Emery, as The Sun report Atlanta’s club president Darren Eales has confirmed his impending departure in January with Arsenal tipped to be the club to land his signature.

Further, as seen in the tweet below referencing FOX Deportes directly, it’s been suggested that the attacking ace will cost the Gunners £11m, with Emery set to add another dynamic in the final third in the second half of the campaign.

Goals haven’t been an issue for Arsenal as they’ve bagged 14 in their opening seven Premier League games, with just Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea scoring more.

Keeping them out has been the bigger problem having conceded nine in that same amount of games, but it appears as though they’ll be adding more of an attacking threat and depth in January with Almiron.

Given there’s no official word from the Premier League giants as of yet, it remains to be seen if the deal goes through, but the reports suggest that it’s a matter of time before the midfield star will be looking to make the step up from MLS to English football with Emery evidently convinced that he can be an important asset for his side moving forward.